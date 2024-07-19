Margaret Crescent murder accused to be released on bail

A man charged with murder over a stabbing on a quiet south Dubbo street will soon be released on bail.
On Monday, July 15, 29-year-old Daniel Fitton was granted bail by the NSW Supreme Court.
Fitton had been behind bars since October 17, 2023, when he was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station where he was charged with murder.
The charges related to a stabbing at a home in Margaret Crescent just after midnight on August 16, 2023.
When police arrived at the home they found a man suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
The weapon used in the brutal attack was described as a "cheese knife".
Fitton was expected to appear in person at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, July 18, however his bail paperwork was still being processed and he remained behind bars.
When Fitton is released on bail he will be living in Campbelltown.
His co-accused Stevie Lee Jordan, 25 - charged with accessory after the fact to murder - is also out on bail and appeared in the gallery on the same date supported by family members.
Before being granted bail she had been behind bars since she was arrested at a property in south west Sydney on November 17, 2023.
A third person charged over the killing - 39-year-old Mark Peckham of Newcastle - remains behind bars. He was arrested at a correctional centre in Grafton on September 19, 2023, and charged with murder.
Peckham is also facing a second set of charges relating to an alleged carjacking in Newcastle which took place less than 48 hours after the murder in Dubbo.
Prosecutors applied for yet another adjournment when the trio's matter came before the court on July 18.
However, they said significant progress has been made since the last appearance where magistrate Gary Wilson slammed them for their slow work.
Magistrate Wilson agreed to grant the adjournment.
Fitton, Jordan and Peckham will again appear before the Dubbo Local Court on September 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.