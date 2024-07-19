Highly-praised teen sensation focused on hometown success and a bigger dream

He's the Peter McDonald Premiership's leading try-scorer, top point-scorer and one of the most exciting talents in the western area.
But 18-year-old Eli Morris isn't letting any of it go to his head.
The Lithgow halfback has earned rave reviews in 2024 after consistently showing playmaking ability and maturity well beyond his years.
After leading the Workies Wolves to a place in the Tom Nelson Premiership under 18s grand final last season, Morris has stepped up to the first grade with aplomb.
He's currently the only player with more than 100 individual points to their name while he's crossed the tryline on 12 occasions.
"I don't really look at it. I try and stay present," Morris said of the stats.
"I appreciate that praise and hearing it, honestly, but I'm more focused on the team and getting a win.
"You do accept the praise but the main thing is we're winning as a team and everyone is together as a team."
Finding those wins hasn't been easy for Lithgow in 2024 and the team heads into the final four rounds of the regular season with just two victories to its name.
Despite that and the frustration Morris and his teammates feel, this year is about much more than the results.
The oldest regular player in the Lithgow first grade side is 29 and the average age is in the early 20s.
There's a strong bond within the young group, which is all being harnessed and developed by the coach - and the halfback's father - Pete Morris.
"We've got a really good relationship,"the younger Morris said.
"If I see something, he's generally already seen it. We're on the same page a lot of the time and we're pretty open, at home too.
"There's a lot of footy chat."
The Morris duo believe Lithgow has what it takes to win a premiership in the coming years, but whether the young halfback is there to be a part of it remains to be seen.
He was coy about his future, but after playing in the SG Ball with the North Sydney Bears earlier this year, a return to Sydney and a deal with an NRL club is expected by most.
"I loved it," he said of his time with North Sydney.
"Just the training side of it. We trained four times a week and then played on the weekends ... that's definitely what I want to do.
"I'm pretty motivated."
Before any potential move away to chase his NRL dream, the teen sensation wants a strong finish to his year at home.
Lithgow plays its final home game of the season on Sunday, July 21. That match is against the only team below them on the ladder, Orange Hawks.
"We talk about effort every week and the effort's there, it's just those little moments," Morris said of frustrating results.
"I think it comes with a bit of experience. Most of us boys are pretty young so I think next year or the year after, we're not going to be too far out of it.
"Every week we're not far away from the best teams and we're not going to back away from anyone. We're going to give it a run."
It's that kind of determination which has Morris and his teammates not giving up on the PMP finals.
Lithgow is currently on eight points, five behind eight-placed Forbes, with games against Orange Hawks, the Magpies, and Mudgee to come.
"It's what we've been talking about all week at training," Morris said.
"Lots of people will write us off but we're only three wins away."
