Sheriffs walk off job, claims of unfair conditions

Court reporter Ciara Bastow is no stranger to staff at Dubbo Courthouse. Now she is reporting on their battle for a pay rise.
Instead of reporting on what happens inside the courthouse, Ciara was outside where sheriffs walked off the yesterday job to protest over a staffing crisis and poor pay.
Birth trauma affects as many as one in three women and yet it still remains stigmatised. This week is Birth Trauma Awareness Week and Orlander Ruming has spoken looked into the issue. You can read her story here.
Meanwhile, Allison Hore reports how a group of indigenous young people are using their woodwork and weaving skills to help preserve the endangered Olive perchlet. It's an impressive project calling on the involvement of several local groups.
In sport, Nick Guthrie has looked ahead to the upcoming local derby between CYMS and Macquaire. The match on Sunday has been highlighted as the date when the Fishies could be back towards full-strength for the first time since the opening rounds of the season.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
