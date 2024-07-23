Truck driver faces consequences for driving 16 hours straight

A truck driver who was deemed a "critical risk" for driving more than 16 hours straight during his shift has faced Dubbo Local Court.
Michael Claude Williams, 50, pleaded guilty to solo driver work more than standard maximum time - critical, on Wednesday, July 10.
Court documents state on January 31, 2024 authorised officers of the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator saw a Western Star prime mover towing a trailer with Queensland registration travelling along the Newell Highway at Brocklehurst.
The officers stopped the truck, spoke to Williams and inspected his work diary.
In a 24 hour period the maximum work time is 12 hours.
After inspecting Williams' work diary, the officers saw a breach of the Heavy Vehicle National Law between 3.30pm January 27, 2024 and 3.30pm January 28, 2024 when he worked 16 hours and 15 minutes.
The offending was categorised as a critical risk breach.
The officers noticed the truck's registration had expired and the owner was issued with a penalty infringement notice for allowing the truck to be used while unregistered.
Williams told the officers he had not been instructed to exceed his working hours.
Magistrate Garry Wilson fined Williams $2000 and ordered him to pay $110 to the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
