A homeowner's guide to choosing the perfect bathroom tapware

This is branded content.
Be honest - the bathroom tap is a common afterthought when it comes to bathroom design or renovations.
But taps are one of the most vital elements of any bathroom. Without them, you're not getting enough water for your baths and toothbrushing escapades.
But even the most stylish tap can become a source of frustration if neglected.
Without proper care and maintenance, leaks can develop, transforming that once-reliable stream into a silent enemy, wasting a staggering 12,000 litres of precious drinking water a year.
If you have bathroom taps that need replacing soon, this guide could be of great help. Every homeowner like you deserves to know how to choose the right bathroom tapware for their home.
Fancy doesn't always mean best. So, to choose the ideal bath tapware, you must understand what you need.
Consider how the bathroom will be used. For instance, a family bathroom with frequent cleaning needs might benefit from a pull-out spray for easy rinsing.
On the other hand, a master ensuite designed for long soaks might prioritise a high-arc faucet suitable for filling a vessel sink. Thinking about typical activities in the bathroom can guide you towards the most functional tapware for your space.
Functionality isn't everything, but style matters, too!
Is your bathroom a modern masterpiece with clean lines and chrome finishes? Or are you channelling a more traditional vibe with clawfoot tubs and ornate fixtures? Your tapware should complement the overall aesthetic of your bathroom.
Fortunately, a wide variety of wholesale bathroom products are available online, offering tapware options in various styles and colours to suit any interior aesthetic, whether you want a contemporary spa-like vibe or a cosy vintage feel.
High-quality bath taps can put a dent in your wallet, that's for sure. But you don't have to settle for the expensive types. Setting a realistic budget first can help you navigate the options.
And remember, durability is key; choosing well-made taps that can withstand everyday wear and tear will save you money in the long run. This ensures your bathroom oasis remains functional and stylish for years to come.
Once your needs are finalised, it's time to start choosing the right bathroom tapware type.
Basin taps are the workhorses of your bathroom vanity. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
Thinking about going touchless? Sensor taps can be a hygienic and convenient option, especially in busy family bathrooms. In an academic experiment involving dishwashing, smart faucets reportedly used 10% less water-ideal for sustainable households.
When it comes to bath taps, you have a couple of choices to consider:
Consider your bathing habits, too. You might prefer a luxurious overhead shower or the versatility of a handheld option.
For bathrooms with bidets, specialised bidet taps are essential. These should match the style and finish of your other bath tapware to create a seamless look throughout your bathroom.
Chrome taps are timeless, but the choice of bathroom tapware finishes is vast. Brushed nickel, for example, offers a warm, contemporary look, while matte black adds some drama. Brass finishes come in a range of tones, too, from classic to antique, for a vintage aesthetic. And if lead content concerns you, stainless steel, depending on the manufacturer, is 100% lead-free.
No matter your style, consider these factors when choosing a finish for your bath tapware.
Water efficiency is an important consideration in any bathroom. So, look for tapware with a moderate flow rate that delivers a satisfying stream without guzzling water.
These water-efficient taps can not only help the environment but also save you money on your water bills - studies suggest annual savings of around $175 by 2030!
Beyond efficiency, water quality is another important consideration. Recent concerns have highlighted the need for stricter Australian tap water standards to align with those in the United States.
Investing in high-quality, efficient bathroom taps made from safe materials can contribute to a healthier and more enjoyable showering experience.
Durability is key when it comes to bathroom taps. You want them to withstand everyday wear and tear for years to come. To ensure peace of mind, look for reputable brands that back their products with warranties. These warranties, typically ranging from one to five years, offer protection in case of any unforeseen defects.
So, there you have it! This guide will help you find the perfect bathroom tapware for your needs. Remember to consider functionality, style, budget, finish, and water efficiency in your search.
