'I don't like knives': Man's strange reason for having prohibited weapon

A man who bought knuckle dusters off Wish has told police he thought Dubbo was a "dangerous place".
Coady Barnes, 28, of Narromine, was found guilty in his absence of possess or use prohibited weapon without permit, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 10.
Court documents state at 11.40am on Thursday, May 16, 2024 police attended a Tink Avenue address in Dubbo and executed a search warrant.
A number of people including Barnes were found inside.
Barnes was subjected to an ordinary search before being asked to leave the house so he couldn't destroy any evidence relating to the search warrant.
Police asked Barnes if he had anything on him that he shouldn't, to which he said, "yeah, in my pocket".
Police found a set of clear coloured knuckle dusters in the pocket of Barnes' tracksuit pants.
When Barnes was asked why he had the prohibited weapon he said it was because, "Dubbo's a dangerous place you know, and I don't like knives".
He told the police he bought the knuckle dusters from 'Wish'.
When asked if he was aware it was illegal to be in possession of a prohibited weapon without a permit, Barnes said, "yeah" so the police seized the knuckle dusters.
Barnes was allowed to leave the house and was charged with the matters.
Magistrate Garry Wilson fined Barnes $500.
