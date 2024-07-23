Warren hailed as one of the west's top five tourist destinations

The local council in a small Central West farming town is pitching its natural marvel as worthy of taking on the top five tourist destinations in western NSW.
The Macquarie Marshes, on Warren Shire Council land, could be part of a tourist trail including Coonabarabran's Siding Spring Observatory telescope, Brewarrina's fish traps, Lightning Ridge's opal mines, Bourke's Darling River, and Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
This is according to Warren Shire Council's general manager, Gary Woodman, who said council was funding tourism infrastructure for the town in a bid for economic development.
This follows a $3.4 million grant from the NSW government before COVID.
"Economic development is now a serious focus and we've moved our visitor information centre over to be the Warren Shire and Macquarie Marshes Information Center at the Windows on the Wetlands Centre precinct, right next door to Tiger Bay, with an extremely large focus on economic development," Mr Woodman told the Daily Liberal.
"I will say what we think is the future of tourism in Warren Shire, is the Macquarie Marshes."
The Macquarie Marshes is a Ramsar site and one of the largest remaining inland semi-permanent wetlands in south-eastern Australia.
Mr Woodman a destination Macquarie Marshes task force was working on some "pretty big strategic plans" to get more people into the area.
This was in addition to recent projects including a new boardwalk, bird viewing platform and amenities.
Mr Woodman said council was also working with accommodation providers and had its eyes open for more accommodation options so people could stay in the region.
Ashleigh Evans, manager of the Nevertire Hotel, about 15 minutes drive from the centre of Warren, said the town had a lot of facilities to appeal to tourists.
"There's heaps of stuff that's been going on, everything's starting to look good, with the kids' skate park... and there's a kids' water park there next to the swimming pool that's great for the summer," she said.
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton and Shadow Minister for Trade and Tourism Kevin Hogan visited Warren earlier in the month to highlight some of the leading export and tourism industries in the Parkes electorate and discuss some of the key challenges facing local producers.
"We heard about some of Warren's key tourist attractions, such as the Macquarie Marshes and the Window on the Wetlands facility with Warren Shire Council and discussed some of the issues council is experiencing such as funding for roads and concerns about the Murray-Darling Basin Plan," Mr Coulton said.
Mr Hogan said the area was an "exporting powerhouse" that includes cotton, wool, and sheep meat.
"Regional Australia is the lifeblood of our country - they feed us, clothe us, and contribute significantly to our exporting industry - therefore our economy," Mr Hogan said.
"We should be immensely proud of the hard work and innovation that is happening domestically."
The pair met with Warren Shire Council and visited Green Distillation Technologies' tyre recycling plant, Australian Food and Fibre's Warren (cotton) gin and warehouse and Australia's oldest closed-stud - Egelabra Stud.
