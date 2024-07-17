Local youth crafting habitats for our waterways' forgotten fish

A group of indigenous young people are using their woodwork and weaving skills to help preserve an endangered native species.
Olive perchlet could once be found in waterways all across NSW. Now, as the billabongs they occupied disappear, only a few pockets of population remain.
But six Boys to the Bush indigenous youth program participants are working to change that under the direction of Sean Graham, OzFish Dubbo River Repair Bus team leader.
Using lengths of bamboo the boys have built eight floating scaffolds holding submerged wooden platforms planted with native aquatic plants.
"I love making the plant rafts, it's something that I enjoy," Beau, a Boys to the Bush participant, said.
"I love working with my hands and helping improve our local environment. Sean makes it fun and teaches us what we need to do then we have a go."
The habitat rafts mimic those that would have formed at a time when there were a lot more trees around waterways to ensure consistent branch-fall.
To date, OzFish and traditional owner partners have built 20 "habitat rafts" that will be installed into four significant wetlands.
Peter White, founder of the Wiradjuri Cultural and Environmental Ranger Group, has also been involved in the program. He remembers when things were better.
"When I was younger there were always small fish at the billabongs out there," he said.
"I haven't seen any for years and years and years. When we were kids, we had water snails and all, and we don't see them anymore.
"We should be protecting those areas to see them come back."
Mr White is passionate about river restoration and spends his spare time planting red gums on the riverbank near Forbes. He's recently become president of the Forbes Chapter of OzFish.
He thinks getting the youth involved in environmental projects is a "no brainer".
"The more people who get involved and bring all that knowledge and get it into this arena, to get together and work on it, the better. We can bring it back," he said.
Over 30 per cent of Australian freshwater fish are threatened with extinction. The situation is even worse for the Murray Darling Basin, where 56 per cent of fish species are threatened.
Olive perchlet are listed as endangered due to predation by invasive species and habitat loss.
Chad Parkes, Dubbo area director for the Boys to the Bush program, said it's been great to be part of such an important project.
"The partnership between Boys to the Bush and OzFish stands as a testament to the positive impact that collaborative efforts can have on young individuals and the environment," he said.
"By working together, we are nurturing the next generation of environmental custodians and fostering a deeper appreciation for the importance of maintaining our waterways."
