Region's students among the lowest performing

Education is in the news, as Allison Hore has delved into what the latest NAPLAN results reveal.
Unfortunately it shows students in Dubbo are failing to meet national literacy and numeracy standards.
Meanwhile, did you know International Paramedics Day came and went without much fanfare last week?
Paramedics are definitely worth celebrating so Orlander Ruming has caught up with one of the crew from Dubbo Ambulance Station to help shine a light on the great work they do.
Orlander interviewed Dale Allen who explained what inspired him to take on the job, and how it's not always the major jobs he finds most rewarding.
There's another profile story worth reading from Sarah Falson, who spoke to one resident who takes us back to a different era, in the 1960s. His recollections are enjoyable to read.
In sport Nick Guthrie has a story on the Dubbo Rhinos and its efforts to keep past players in the fold. While the club has endured struggles in the past, Nick reports on how they're now looking to the future with optimism.
Enjoy reading and have a great day.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
