Part of Castlereagh Highway closed after crash involving truck and bus

The Castlereagh Highway is closed in one direction after a crash involving a bus and truck.
Live Traffic reported the incident which began at 2:29pm at the corner of the highway and Patrick Road, just outside of Dunedoo.
No information has been released as to what caused the incident on the popular road which connects Dunedoo and Mendooran.
Emergency services are attending the site along with Transport NSW.
The highway is closed in the eastbound direction towards Dunedoo.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time along the road but travellers have been asked to avoid the area.
There has been no confirmation anyone involved has been injured.
More updates can be found on Live Traffic.
