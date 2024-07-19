Meet the Dubbo girl toiling in the field where only 2% of workers are women

One of Dubbo's own has headed for greener pastures, landing a job as a greenskeeper at one of the state's most exclusive golf courses.
Zara Shanks, 28, is working as an apprentice at the upmarket, water-side NSW Golf Club in La Perouse, Sydney.
The second year Certificate III Sports Turf Management apprentice has just been promoted to a section leader position at the club.
Ms Shanks' entry into the sports turf management industry came after a change in career direction.
"I grew up on our family farm in Dubbo and I always wanted to have a career where I could work outdoors," Ms Shanks said.
Ms Shanks said she loved being outside in the sun every day, with ocean views on either side of her workplace.
"Through winter you get to see the whales come past, and summertime is the perfect weather. There are beautiful views and a good team," she told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Shanks moved away from Dubbo when she was 21, then came back during COVID.
She worked on her parents' sheep and cropping farm for two years, then decided she wanted a change.
She said her job as a greenskeeper is "quite similar" to the work she did on the farm.
"Growing up on a farm in Dubbo, I'd always loved being a part of that. It is quite similar, it is a smaller area we look after [at the golf course], but it's the same kind of thing - you're sowing, you're spraying, relying on the same type of weather, you're doing the same sort of thing," Ms Shanks said.
The NSW Golf Club is rated as one of the top 100 courses in the world, and Ms Shanks is proud to work there and to have been promoted into a leadership position.
Only two per cent of greenkeepers are women, but Ms Shanks said she hoped more would join the industry.
"I knew there wasn't many women in the trade but I didn't realise ... how scarce we were, really," she said.
"I got the opportunity to work at The Australian Golf Club for the Australian Open golf tournament [in 2023], there was only six women in the whole team of 80 people, from all around Australia."
Ms Shanks said her work team were about to undertake a course rebuild, which would be an exciting and big project.
All 18 greens would need to be rebuilt, along with other major complex works.
Ms Shanks and the other greenskeepers will work alongside shapers and architects, who plan the height and layout of the ground.
She said they bring in excavators and bobcats and the machine operators could shape the ground to within 20 millimetres of the architect plans.
Ms Shanks said studying at TAFE NSW built her knowledge and practical skills, which gave her more confidence to succeed in the job she loves.
TAFE NSW Sports Turf Management Head Teacher, Ian Clarke, said the course provides students with the practical skills they need to succeed in a competitive industry.
"TAFE NSW has a proud history of supplying a pipeline of workers into the sports turf management industry," Mr Clarke said.
"It's pleasing to see Zara succeeding in the industry, and it highlights how this career path is for anyone, men and women alike."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.