From NAIDOC to Dorothy: Photos from the school holiday adventures across Dubbo

It's been a busy school holidays in Dubbo.
Photographer Belinda Soole has been kept busy with a range of school holiday events across the past two weeks.
On Tuesday, July 11, we captured the fun at the Dorothy the Dinosaur concert at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Take a look at some of the great costumes.
That was followed by the mini Olympics at the Dubbo branch of the Macquarie Regional Library. Nine to 12-year-olds were able to decorate their own mini sports before challenging their friends to some competition.
And on Wednesday, July 12, the Western Plains Cultural Centre held a birds of feather print making and collage workshop.
Our photographer was also there to capture the action at the NAIDOC March and community family fun day, as well as the NAIDOC kids sports day.
See a picture you like? You can purchase it from us! Contact our syndication team on (02) 4979 5382 or email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.