Stunning family home with pool

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday July 19: 22 Ferrier Drive, Dubbo:
Located in a quiet street and surrounded by quality-built residences, 22 Ferrier Drive could be your dream home. This perfectly presented four-bedroom house is a true sanctuary, offering both elegance and comfort for the discerning homeowner. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the warmth and style of a home that has been lovingly maintained and thoughtfully designed.
The main bedroom is a private retreat complete with walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite. The additional three bedrooms are spacious, bright, and served by a well-appointed second bathroom that ensures everyone has their own space. These bedrooms also feature built-in robes for ample storage.
Listing agent Ross Woddham said the multiple living areas catered to every family need, from formal entertaining to casual gatherings. "The formal living area is perfect for hosting guests, while the informal areas provide cosy spaces for family time and relaxation," he said. "The versatility of these spaces ensures that every family member can find their own nook to enjoy."
At the heart of the home lies the open-plan and light-filled family and living area. Here, the stunning kitchen takes centre stage with its stone benchtops and generous walk-in pantry. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and plenty of counter space, while large windows flood the space with natural light and create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Ross said the impressive outdoor entertaining area called you outside, where you can relax and entertain while overlooking the manicured rear yard. "This space features Astroturf, ensuring a lush, green lawn year-round without the maintenance, while the sparkling in-ground pool with shade sail provides a refreshing retreat during the warmer months," he said. "The remaining backyard is equipped with a watering system, ensuring that the garden remains lush and vibrant with minimal effort."
The home is equipped with modern conveniences to ensure comfort and ease of living including ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning and a gas fireplace to provide year-round comfort. Situated on a generous 969 square metre block, this home offers plenty of space for outdoor activities and future enhancements. The detached shed, complete with power, provides additional storage or can be used as a workshop for hobbies and projects.
