Stunning family home with pool

Ross said the impressive outdoor entertaining area called you outside, where you can relax and entertain while overlooking the manicured rear yard. "This space features Astroturf, ensuring a lush, green lawn year-round without the maintenance, while the sparkling in-ground pool with shade sail provides a refreshing retreat during the warmer months," he said. "The remaining backyard is equipped with a watering system, ensuring that the garden remains lush and vibrant with minimal effort."