Castlereagh corner: Grand final pain still remains for impressive Swanettes

When the Dunedoo Swanettes took to the field in the Castlereagh League tag final, they were undefeated and expected to win.
But it wasn't to be.
The side had their hearts broken by Narromine who ended their chances at compiling the perfect season.
Now, they are preparing for another run at the title.
"I think especially from last year it's been on the girls' minds," coach Lexi Gallagher said.
"It's a thing we want to achieve in the next year, we've only won the one grand final. This year is our 10th season of league tag so it's special."
Dunedoo continued their wonderful form on the weekend, defeating Binnaway 60-4 to stay second on the ladder behind only Narromine.
The win was the second in as many weeks for the Swanettes side which has a history of being tough to beat and Gallagher said the players are making their own luck.
"They are working really hard, especially at training," she said.
"We are quite proud of them because every Tuesday and Friday they just turn up. No matter the outcome they want more and it's great.
"We went undefeated last year and lost the grand final. I think that's just made them want to come back and go again."
After meeting Narromine earlier in the season, Dunedoo were not able to get their revenge with the Jets winning 26-22 on the occasion.
However, with three matches remaining until the finals, Gallagher is confident they will see Narromine once again this year.
"I would see they are probably our team to beat, we obviously played them last year in the grand final and lost," she said,
"I think the girls are keen to back there and get the win this time."
As for the men's side of the Castlereagh League, Dunedoo did not enter a team this season but Gallagher believes the Swans will be back.
"Everyone is talking about what a great side we are going to get next year," she said.
"It is disappointing but we have had the ressies start up which is great. We've got a great community over here which is great, they are very supportive whether we have boys or not."
