'Outrage' over decision to allow mining exploration in wetland

Local landholders and environmentalists have slammed a decision to allow a mining company to drill for gold and copper on a breeding ground for water birds.
One of the proposed drill sites is an area called Mole Marsh which falls on grazier Garry Hall's property, north of Nyngan, and connects to the protected Macquarie Marshes nature reserve.
He wants to see the mining activity stopped in its tracks.
"As landholders... we abide by strict guidelines before doing so much as constructing a fence, and yet a gold miner can start drilling without any proper assessment of the land's cultural values and biodiversity," he said.
"This approval from a desktop study is a classic example of apathetic box ticking by a disconnected bureaucrat without any knowledge of the land."
On March 26, 2024, the NSW Resources Regulator approved an application by Australian Consolidated Gold Holdings to explore for copper and gold in the area.
In their application the company said "there are no areas of critical habitat or areas of outstanding biodiversity value within the proposed drilling area".
But Mr Hall disagrees. He said he and his wife Leanne Hall have seen many endangered native birds in the marsh.
"This is an area full of life and home to many endangered, threatened and vulnerable species," he said.
"Brolgas, magpie geese, painted snipe and countless other endangered and vulnerable listed birds, breed and nest right where they want to drill.
"Most of the sites where they want to drill are currently under water - this makes no sense."
The Macquarie Marshes is a Ramsar listed wetland and one of the largest remaining semi-permanent wetlands in southern Australia and a critically important site for water bird breeding.
Although Mole Marsh falls outside the border of the protected reserve, the Nature Conservation Council of NSW (NCC) said the move could threaten the whole wetland.
NCC water campaigner Mel Gray, a local to Dubbo, said the regulator's decision was "beyond belief".
"It's obscene to hear that a mining exploration license has been granted in one of the most biologically diverse wetlands in the Murray-Darling Basin," she said.
"The Macquarie Marshes is an awe-inspiring patchwork of interconnected miniature habitats, all of them bursting with life.
"The impact of this drilling would have unforeseeable consequences for the whole wetland system and the myriad of life it supports."
This is not the first time the Halls have fought back against the prospect of precious metals exploration in the wetland.
In 2021 Inflection Resources, a Canadian copper and gold mining company, proposed to drill 11 exploration holes in the same area. However, the application was withdrawn later that year after the Halls contacted the Environmental Defender's Office.
Asked about the approval, a spokesperson for Resources NSW said the decision is now under review.
"The Resources Regulator has commenced an investigation into the proposal by Australian Consolidated Gold Holdings to undertake prospecting activities in the Macquarie Marshes area," the spokesperson said.
"The title holder of the two Assessable Prospecting Operation (APO) applications has been instructed to cease all activities until further analysis takes place.
"As the investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
