Who plays finals footy? Our breakdown of the final four rounds

We've got just a month left until the Peter McDonald Premiership finals are set to begin.
The race for a top eight spot is still on but it seems as nine sides still have realistic chances of playing finals.
Let's have a look at the run home for all 12 teams.
Remaining matches: Orange CYMS (home), Orange Hawks (away), Nyngan (home) and Lithgow (home).
The Dragons have one hand on the Peter McDonald Premiership and may very well wrap it all up this weekend if they defeat Orange CYMS.
Clay Priest's men face three of the bottom four sides in the last month and expect them to go through undefeated.
Remaining matches: Wellington (home), Forbes (away), Orange Hawks (home) and Macquarie (away).
Parkes' high-powered attack seems to be coming together at the right time of the year and the Spacies have made it no secret they want to finish in the top two.
A home major final would await them if they were to do so and they've got an interesting run home. Wellington needs wins to stay in the hunt for a finals spot while Forbes is always up to play Parkes.
Expect Parkes to beat Hawks but the Spacies have a poor record in Dubbo so don't be surprised if Macquarie jags a win in the final round.
Remaining matches: Mudgee (away), St Pat's (home), Dubbo CYMS (away) and Panthers (home).
If Jack Buchanan and his men want to prepare for finals then they have the perfect draw to do so.
A rematch from their round one thumping of Mudgee awaits them this weekend before hosting the unpredictable St Pat's the following week.
I think they'll get the better of Pat's being going on the split the remaining road matches to Dubbo CYMS and Panthers.
Remaining matches: Forbes (home), Macquarie (away), Orange CYMS (home) and Nyngan (away).
Who would have thought after the start to the season the Fishies had that they would be right back near the top.
A mouth-watering clash awaits at Apex Oval this weekend when Forbes come to town before the second Dubbo derby of the season.
Fortunately, the defending premiers only leave Dubbo once before finals and we think they should have enough to win at least three of their remaining games to finish in the top four.
Remaining matches: St Pat's (away), bye, Wellington (away) and Orange CYMS (home).
After starting the year in red-hot form, the Panthers have come back to the pack a little bit as things have progressed.
We can't wait to see another physical derby this weekend before a week off awaits the Bathurst club followed by a trip to Wellington.
Their match against Orange CYMS in the final round could well decide which of the two sides finishes in the top four.
Remaining matches: Nyngan (away), Dubbo CYMS (home), St Pat's (away) and Parkes (home).
The Raiders have been hard to predict this season on their day they have what it takes to challenge and beat the top sides.
Expect a win against Nyngan this weekend before three massive games leading into the finals.
If the Raiders win two of their last three games, they could worry some sides in the finals.
Remaining matches: Dubbo CYMS (away), Parkes (home), Lithgow (home) and Wellington (home).
Forbes have been quietly going about their business this season and if they had defeated Macquarie on Sunday, they would have been right behind the top four.
Still, the Magpies should win two of their final four matches and could snatch a home final if they finish fifth or sixth.
Remaining matches: Panthers (home), Orange CYMS (away), Macquarie (home) and Orange Hawks (away).
They've been up and down all season, now Pat's have four matches left to cement their finals spot.
Another derby and two trips to Orange await them but they have the fortunate of being three points ahead of Wellington.
Remaining matches: Parkes (away), Nyngan (home), Panthers (home) and Forbes (away).
Had Wellington kept their points from round one and beaten St Pat's, the Cowboys would be at least seventh.
But things haven't worked out that way.
Now, they likely need to win at least three of their remaining games to possibly play finals, a tough ask.
Remaining matches: Orange Hawks (home), bye, Forbes (away) and Mudgee (away).
Mathematically, Lithgow is still a chance of making the finals but it would take something extraordinary.
A winnable game against the Orange Hawks awaits them this weekend before a bye and two tough road trips.
Remaining matches: Macquarie (home), Wellington (away), Mudgee (away) and Dubbo CYMS (home).
Similar to Lithgow, the Tigers are a chance of still playing finals but it seems just out of reach.
Hosting both Dubbo sides in the last month of the season, I think Nyngan will push both of them right until the end at Larkin Oval.
Remaining matches: Lithgow (away), Mudgee (home), Parkes (away) and St Pat's (home).
It's been a season of growing pains for the Hawks but they have a chance to pick up another win against Lithgow in their next match.
It looms as a game they should be right in the mix for and Shane Rodney's side has been improving lately but will likely take home the wooden spoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.