Rescue dog reunites with vets who saved him

A reunion took place on the weekend and journalist Allison Hore was there to capture the occasion.
Last year a dog's life was saved by the team at Orana Veterinary Service, and Splash's new owners brought him back to catch up with the staff who cared for him. It's a heartwarming read and who doesn't love a good dog story?
On the council front, deputy editor Orlander Ruming has a report on code of conduct complaints at Dubbo Regional Council and how they are being dealt with. After a clean slate for the previous six months there were two complaints between March and May this year.
Court reporter Ciara Bastow reveals a "silly mistake" that has cost one truck driver. He appeared in Dubbo Local Court last week.
In sport Nick Guthrie writes there are fears local rugby league players could be lost from the game if the judiciary system doesn't change.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
