$70 million in renewables grants now available to the community

The central west will soon benefit from $70 million in state funding for everything from roads to housing.
With the transmission line project for the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) now approved, the NSW government has opened up applications for the first $70 million in Community and Employment Benefit program grants.
Speaking at the official announcement in Dubbo on Monday, July 15, Wellington Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Tara Stanley said she welcomed the funding.
She said the land council will be looking to apply for grants for projects to benefit the Indigenous community in Wellington.
"Housing is a big crisis at the moment for Wellington, we'll be looking at new development on land that we have in Wellington and also repairs and maintenance to houses that we already have," she said.
"Another aspect we'll be looking at is an old school that's located in the heart of Nanima... the longest running reserve in Australia. It's quite a unique piece of unique place.
"I'm looking to apply for funding so we can help bridge a gap in culture, education, and health and through these grants, I'm sure we'll be able to do that."
The $70 million round of grants will be allocated across four different streams.
The biggest cut will go to the $45 million Legacy Infrastructure Fund for councils to deliver infrastructure projects that boost liveability and drive regional economic development.
There will also be $500,000 available for small-scale projects for local communities, $10 million for projects that empower local Aboriginal communities and $15 million to improve local amenities and strengthen community connections.
"The Central West Orana is playing a leading role in our state's renewable energy transition," NSW energy minister Penny Sharpe said, announcing the funding.
"These grants are a key part of the NSW Government's commitment to ensure the community can share in the benefits the renewable energy zone will bring, creating job opportunities and infrastructure for the future.
"We are committed to the long-term prosperity of the regions and will continue to work closely with all REZ communities as we transform our state's energy system."
Ms Sharpe said applications for round two of the funding - which will focus on employment, education and job creation - will open later in 2024.
"There are kids sitting in school today that we hope over the next five to ten years will be able to build a career in renewable energy and be able to work all through this area," she said.
The announcement follows planning approval being granted for the transmission line project that will connect the REZ to the power grid.
"This is the first REZ transmission project in the country to obtain planning approval, paving the way for a significant boost in renewable energy generation to replace ageing coal-fired power stations," she said.
"It's not just about clean energy. This project will bring long-term financial benefits to both NSW electricity consumers and the local communities which will host the Central West Orana REZ."
