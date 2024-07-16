'They should be embarrassed': Veteran waited 4 years for accessible shower

"They should be embarrassed," said Irene Thompson, who has waited four years for Housing NSW to build her an accessible bathroom, during which time she has undergone multiple operations.
Since 2020, the public housing tenant, now aged 69, has undergone a hip reconstruction and knee surgery, and has had to climb in and out of her bath to have a shower.
All the while, she claims to have been asking Housing NSW to rip out the bath in her three-bedroom house so she doesn't have to climb over the side of it to get into the shower, which is over the bath.
In a month, she is due for a hernia operation, for which she will require three months for recovery, making her need for an accessible shower urgent, once again.
"They said they'd take the bath tub out for me and renovate the bathroom for my hip. That never eventuated," Ms Thompson told the Daily Liberal.
She reportedly asked again before her knee operation, to no avail.
At one point, she said a Homes NSW employee told her she could move to a home with an accessible bathroom in Narromine. Then, that home was no longer on offer.
Another Homes NSW employee reportedly told her they had found a home for her in Dubbo, and she should pack her things.
She tried to move her fridge on her own, which is when she claims to have obtained a hernia.
Ms Thomspon, who was in the Royal Australian Army Nursing Corps for 10 years, said she was so frustrated with Homes NSW giving her mixed messages she contacted Department of Veterans' Affairs. They were able to loan her a swivel chair to put in the bath, for a short period of time.
At her request, Housing NSW installed a grab rail in her bath and out the front of her house, and a plank across the bath for her to sit on while having a bath.
But it's still been difficult getting in and out after her surgeries.
"I have problems getting in and out, and with the hernia I know I definitely won't do it with the surgery," Ms Thompson said.
"I've had a couple close falls in there already. I know I'm going to be sore. I'm not looking forward to it."
In July 2024, Ms Thompson contacted the NSW Ombudsman, and within a week, Housing NSW had offered her a two-bedroom, accessible home in a different area of Dubbo. She is pleased she will now be able to shower properly after her hernia surgery.
Ms Thompson doesn't understand why it took Housing NSW so long to offer her a workable solution.
She said a Homes NSW worker who called her to let her know they had found her a house had apologised.
"I said, 'sorry'? I don't know if sorry is good enough. This is 2020 I asked for your help," Ms Thompson said.
A Homes NSW spokesperson told the Daily Liberal Ms Thomspon had declined a home "30 minutes from Dubbo" because she didn't want to move house.
They said they were "now working with Ms Thompson to help arrange the move so that she can relocate quickly and comfortably" to the new premises in Dubbo.
"Since 2020, Homes NSW has maintained constant communication with Ms Thompson and has previously carried out modification requests made by her occupational therapist in the bathroom and at access points of the home," they said.
"In February 2024, an additional request was made to carry out major modifications to the bathroom, but at the time the property was found to be unsuitable for the requested modifications due to the living conditions of the home."
They said the small bathroom size, and the fact there were four people living in the home at the time, meant it was not possible to replace the bathtub because it required a full bathroom reconstruction which would have used the space allocated to one of the bedrooms for the reconstructed bathroom.
Ms Thompson was also in contact with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders who said he worked with Homes NSW to find a solution.
He said Homes NSW indicated they would work with Ms Thompson to arrange removalists to assist with her relocation.
"We are calling on the NSW Government and Homes NSW to work with local agencies and service providers to ensure issues like these faced by Ms Thompson don't arise in the future," Mr Saunders said.
