Why the derby looms as an important date for a CYMS side still searching for its best

Here comes the cavalry.
Dubbo CYMS' Peter McDonald Premiership title defence hasn't gone exactly as planned, but optimism is growing as a host of players near their return from injury and suspension.
The derby clash with Macquarie on Sunday, July 28 has been highlighted as the date when the Fishies could be back towards full-strength for the first time since the opening rounds of the season.
It's welcome news for coach Shawn Townsend, who was again left frustrated by his side's performance in the win over Wellington on Sunday, July 14.
The 24-18 win kept CYMS level with Parkes and Orange CYMS behind competition leaders Mudgee, but the performance was more of the same as the Fishies conceded points late in each half and failed to turn momentum into a convincing result.
"We've got a heap to work on at the moment ... we've just got to play better for longer," Townsend said at full-time.
Jeremy Thurston, Claude Gordon, Ratu Roko, Corey Drew, Clynton Edwards and James Stanley all missed the Wellington match for reasons stretching from injury and suspension to illness and being out of the country.
Thurston will return from suspension next weekend when CYMS takes on Forbes while the bulk of the players should be back on deck for the derby.
The downside for the Fishies is they could be without representative centre Jyie Chapman, who was sent off late on at Wellington for dissent.
"Clynton would have been really handy today but he was out and next week we'll get a couple back but it looks like Jyie might go," Townsend said at Wellington.
"There's no continuity with players but hopefully in two weeks, we're expecting to get them back."
Gordon hasn't played since suffering a broken jaw in the round one derby loss to the Macquarie Raiders.
The 35-year-old's experience and calming presence has been missed at five-eighth, as has the impact up-front made by James Stanley.
Stanley has been out with illness since playing limited minutes at Mudgee on June 1.
While the returning group will be a welcome boost, the coach is all too aware it won't solve everything.
"Hopefully we'll get a few of back but we're just not playing good for long periods," Townsend said.
"The last couple of years, when we get to 20-6 or 24-6 it could have ended up 40-6, but we're just not finishing it off at the moment, which is a bit disappointing."
One player who did return at Wellington was captain Jarryn Powyer.
The hard-working forward hadn't played since suffering a serious head knock during the 68-6 loss to Mudgee, but made a strong, try-scoring comeback against the Cowboys.
"He wasn't sure, but he sent me a message yesterday (Saturday) saying he was all cleared," Townsend said.
"It's good having him around."
Powyer himself was happy to be in green and white again and the captain is equally as excited as his coach for the prospect of CYMS at full strength.
While stating injuries are common for every team late in the season, Powyer did point to the much-criticised PMP judiciary as another reason why players across the competition are currently sidelined.
"I would love to have a full, healthy complement right now rather than waiting a few weeks," Powyer said.
"But I think everyone is at the same point this time of the year. It's that time when you have suspensions, especially this year, the judiciary is crazy. I don't know what that's about but everyone has a suspended player or one or two injuries so you're just trying to get through and be right at the business time."
CYMS hosts Forbes next weekend before meeting Macquarie in the derby and then it's games against Orange CYMS and Nyngan to round out the regular season.
