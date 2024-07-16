How the past is helping shape a brighter future for the Rhinos

James Dodd can remember a time when he was playing for the Dubbo Rhinos in front of basically no crowd at all.
The club has had to endure wooden spoons, forfeits and struggles for player numbers over the years and all that impacted on sideline support.
But on Saturday, July 13, the club showcased the memorable moments of its past and hinted at a much brighter future.
While the Rhinos may have suffered a New Holland Cup loss to the Mudgee Wombats, there was still a lot for the club to be proud of as it held its Old Boys' Day at Apex Oval and celebrated the Graincorp Cup premiership winners of 2014.
The Old Boys have grown to become a big part of the Rhinos in the last couple of years, and they played a match against their Mudgee counterparts on Saturday before spending the afternoon in the stands and on the hill at Apex Oval, enjoying a couple of cold beers and creating a healthy atmosphere.
"They were good on the hill. Anyone would think they're still playing the way they carry on with that much crap," Rhinos captain and front-rower Dodd laughed.
"You'd be looking in the crowd (in the past) and there's no one and there and now you look up and there's a few hundred and it's actually great."
The development of the Old Boys has been a point of pride for Rhinos president Doug Sandry.
Not only is it about the club recognising those former players, but keeping those 'Grey Rhinos' around and keeping them connected helps growth and culture.
The Old Boys help in the canteen on game day, they sell raffle tickets at the Westside Hotel and add their voice to the crowd.
"We really value the experience of the players that have been before," Sandry said.
"The likes of Craig Carolan and Dennis Sheridan, who I was having a drink with on Saturday night, were standing there in their 1990 woollen jumpers and jackets. That was 30 or 40 years of history right in front of me.
"That sort of stuff is invaluable for clubs. They make up a hell of a lot of the crowd ... and that experience and knowledge and the fun they had is the sort of stuff we need to relive and that's the way rugby is."
The Old Boys' influence is particularly important given the nature of the current Rhinos teams.
Roughly 70 per cent of the players in first and second grade are under the age of 24 and while it may mean the inexperienced pack is out-muscled by older heads in the Mudgee scrum on days like Saturday, it's creating plenty of excitement for the club.
"There's players that have never played before and are just learning the game and kids who have only played for two or three years," Sandry said.
"Our two first grade props are under the age of 22 and they're coming up against guys that have been scrummaging a lot longer than they have.
"That's the real future of the club."
A number of second grade players are eligible for colts and after failing to form an under 19s side for this season, the hope is the Rhinos will be represented in the youth competition from 2025.
The long-term goal for Sandry is to get to a point where the Rhinos have junior teams of their own in the Central West Junior Rugby Union competitions.
"The future's bright for our club," Sandry added.
