Council candidate says it's time to get the little, basic things right

"A local for the locals."
That's Adam Ryan's slogan for the upcoming Dubbo Regional Council election.
Mr Ryan is a teacher at the Wellington Correctional Centre. He's also been vice president of the Wellington Cowboys Rugby League club for the past eight years.
"I drive around and I feel we're just not getting the basic things right. The roads are terrible. If your car hasn't got a rattle in it, drive between Wellington and Dubbo and it soon will," Mr Ryan said.
"It's crazy that we're trying to move all these big infrastructure things when we can't get the little, basic things right... there's no need for us to turn on the bath to fill it up for the kids and brown water to come out."
Mr Ryan also wants to see more done in relation to crime, especially youth crime.
"What's been happening in the past is clearly not working because we've still got kids and adults coming into the correctional centres and serving time. I think we've got to look outside the box and say 'righto, why are the youth committing these crimes'," he said.
Responsibility did have to come back to the parents, Mr Ryan said, but he also believes there's more the council could be doing, even if it was just working in partnership with organisations like the PCYC or community clubs.
"If there's something we can put on or do as a community to prevent it, let's try it. We've got nothing to lose. The only thing we're losing is our kids and our people from the community to the justice system."
Mr Ryan wants people to see the local government area as a place of opportunity. He doesn't want people to feel they need to move to get a good career or for their children to get a good education.
This is the second time Mr Ryan has run for Dubbo Regional Council. He narrowly missed out in 2017 when the ward system was still in place.
"I consider myself to be pretty genuine. I call a spade a spade. If I don't agree on something I'm not going to support it," the council candidate said.
Mr Ryan said he wanted people to feel they could come up and have a yarn to him in the street.
"If I'm walking downtown I'd expect anyone to walk up to me and say 'hey Ads, what's going on with council?' or 'what about this?' And if I don't know, I'll find out... It's alright to be honest and say 'I don't know but I'll find out for you'," he said.
"I can guarantee I'll do my best and I know for a fact you can't please everyone but at the end of the day, you need to listen."
The NSW local government elections will be held on Saturday, September 14. Find out more information here.
Are you running in the upcoming Dubbo Regional Council election? Get in touch via orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
