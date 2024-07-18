Truck drivers cops thousand dollar fine for not using a work log

A truck driver has been hit with a large fine after he was caught not using his work diary.
Stuart Rabone, 28, submitted a written guilty plea to driver not keep work diary as required, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 10.
Court documents state on January 15, 2024 at 10.45am authorised officers of the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator saw a blue and black Kenworth Prime Mover bearing Queensland registration towing trailers on Culling Street, Narromine.
The authorised officers stopped the truck and spoke to Rabone and inspected his truck and its load.
National Heavy Vehicle law requires the driver of a fatigue regulated heavy vehicle to keep a work diary to ensure that they record information and it must be in the driver's possession while driving.
The authorised officers requested Rabone hand over his work diary records for the past 28 days, however he was unable to.
Rabone had no lawful reason for not carrying 28 days of work diary records.
The officers exercised their powers and conducted a search of the truck and couldn't find a work diary.
Rabone who was travelling from Temora to Armidale, a 736 kilometre trip carrying primary produce, told the officers he was aware of the offence he was committing and in November 2023 he was issued a penalty notice for the same offence.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told the court Rabone received a fine for the same offence in 2021.
"He's provided no reasonable excuse at all as he?" Mr Wilson said.
Rabone was fined $1500 and ordered to pay $110 to the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
