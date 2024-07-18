Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

'Someone to talk to': Trainee improves kids' mental health in NSW bush town

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 18 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Wiradjuri woman Shaana Daley was growing up in Warren, she wasn't aware of anywhere Indigenous kids could go to talk about their mental health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.