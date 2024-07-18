'Someone to talk to': Trainee improves kids' mental health in NSW bush town

When Wiradjuri woman Shaana Daley was growing up in Warren, she wasn't aware of anywhere Indigenous kids could go to talk about their mental health.
Now, aged 30, she is in training to become an Aboriginal wellness worker at the Warren Youth Centre and Community Hub.
Ms Daley, who moved to Warren when she was 10, completed a Certificate IV in Mental Health in April, and has almost finished a traineeship with Marathon Health.
She is one of 20 trainees across far west NSW involved in the Marathon Health Aboriginal Wellness Worker traineeship program, which aims to remove barriers to education and employment, and ensure Aboriginal communities have better access to mental health support on Country.
Ms Daley has received on-the-job experience helping young people aged 12-25 years improve their mental health literacy, increase help-seeking behaviours, and receive basic health assessments and referrals to appropriate services.
"We're at the drop-in centre in the afternoons for the kids. In the holidays we run programs," Ms Daley said.
When the Daily Liberal spoke with Ms Daley, she was in Dubbo escorting children to the movies for the school holidays.
"We're open every afternoon, the kids play basketball, have a yarn," she said.
"We run a pretty successful mental health sports program ... we do different sports every week, and at the end we talk about different mental health issues and what they look like."
Ms Daley had been working at the local supermarket when the opportunity arose to join the traineeship program.
She said, not having access to "any sort of mental health support" in Warren when she was young, was one of the reasons she was keen to take it on, "so there is a bit more mental health support out there and break the stigma around it, and having someone to talk to".
Ms Daley is enjoying her traineeship and hopes to gain employment at the youth centre when her training is complete.
"I just love being with the kids, making good connections, watching them, being there and supporting them, [being] someone to talk to."
Under the program, Ms Daley and the other trainees receive assistance with accommodation, travel costs, meal allowances and support during their studies.
The trainees, across the cohorts, have studied either mental health, as Ms Daley did, Certificate III in Primary Health, or Certificate III in Community Services.
Marathon Health received $1 million in funding from the NSW Government's Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program to roll out the program and help graduates deliver culturally safe outreach support to western communities.
Trainees are spread across the west, including in Nyngan, Warren and Condobolin.
Minister for Regional and Western NSW, Tara Moriarty, said the program was working towards addressing an "immediate healthcare need" in Far West communities while also giving trainees hands-on experience and on-the-job training.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, David Harris, said the NSW Government's Closing the Gap program emphasises the need to address mental health for Aboriginal people.
"Closing the Gap is about empowering local Aboriginal communities to drive shared decision-making and self-determination. We know there are better outcomes when Aboriginal organisations and people design, lead and implement Closing the Gap initiatives, which this program is a wonderful example of," he said.
Marathon Health Program Team Lead, Brendan Cubby, said the program was about breaking down barriers and "opening up wider pathways for people from remote communities".
The initiative is supported by funding from the Western NSW Primary Health Network.
