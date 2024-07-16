Caring for his grandfather as a youngster leads to fulfilling career

Dale Allen was only 11-years-old and looking after his grandfather when he knew he wanted to work in healthcare.
In high school he started getting his qualifications to work in aged care.
"I worked in aged care while I was doing my HSC (Higher School Certificate) and loved it. I love being around people and hearing their stories and being able to help them out when they're in a time of need," Mr Allen said.
He ended up in nursing, where he worked for nine years, but wanted to extended his skills even further.
In May last year, Mr Allen started paramedicine.
"I love nursing and I've loved working with all the nurses and doctors along the way. But now I'm out on the road and everything's different. There's no day the same," he said.
July 8 was International Paramedics Day. This year's theme is 'The Difference We Make'.
It aims to highlight the work paramedics do and their dedication to instigate positive change within their workplaces, medical centres and communities.
Mr Allen is currently working in Dubbo, where he plans to stay for the foreseeable future. Every day and every job brings with it more learning and knowledge.
"With the nursing background I didn't have the expectation that everything was going to be lights and sirens and these massive jobs where we're doing all this trauma work like they do on the TV. I had the expectation that a lot of the time it might be little jobs. But it's those jobs that help us to grow the most," he said.
"You're always going to pick something up on a little job that can help on a future big job that you might not have picked up on when you're rushed in the bigger, more intensive cases."
Mr Allen said regardless of the job, paramedics were there to service the community. He said they were always happy to respond, no matter what.
"At the end of the day, I know I'm going to make a difference in someone's life. It really makes me proud of what I've done," he said.
