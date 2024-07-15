Two official complaints made against Dubbo councillors or CEO

Two complaints have been made about Dubbo councillors or the head of Dubbo Regional Council.
Every quarter Dubbo Regional Council provides an update on the number of Code of Conduct complaints made against the councillors or the chief executive officer.
Between March and May 2024 there were two. They've been sent to a indepent reviewer to be investigated.
Those two came after two complaint-free quarters.
The outcome of the complaints had not been finalised at the time of the council publishing the information.
Complaints are handled via the procedures set out by the Office of Local Government.
The first step is for CEO Murray Wood to determine if the complaint should be dismissed, or referred to an independent reviewer.
CEO Murray Wood said there was "a very low bar" for complaints to be referred to an independent assessor because of the potential conflict of interest.
If the complaint is about the CEO, the mayor makes the initial decision.
From their the complaint is reviewed and a finding made.
If the complaint needs to be taken further it's taken to the Office of Local Government.
Complaints about the councillors or CEO are kept confidential.
