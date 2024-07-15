Season defining effort from one side as coach refuses to give up on finals

RESULT: Defeated Wellington 24-18
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "With 20 minutes to go I thought we were getting what we wanted but we just couldn't finish it off. We gave away sloppy penalties and didn't defend well and didn't get to out kicks and we just let them back into the game.
"We've got a heap to work on at the moment. We're just not ruthless enough in the moment to finish games off and get those good wins.
"We're looking at the bigger picture and down the road and at semi-final time you won't get away with it.
"We've just got to play better for longer."
RESULT: Defeated by Macquarie 20-12
CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "They are hurting. It's one of those things, you've got to regroup and regroup quickly.
"We'll let it hurt for a little while then come back to Dubbo next week against a quality CYMS side. We need to be a lot better."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 34-20
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "It was a scrappy win but two points is two points. We made it hard for ourselves with a lot of unforced errors.
"Top two is where we want to be. There's still a lot of improvement within the group and I feel our best footy is yet to come."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes 20-12
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "There wasn't a bad player out there today, I couldn't be more proud of the effort.
"Knowing that we still have players to come back is season defining an effort like that. It's a big week for Macquarie in general.
"We had two big reasons to play today, the Old Boy's Day and Perry Meredith round. That's two big reasons for us to win today."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 24-18
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "We're playing every game like it's our last. We've lost some games throughout the season that we should have won and it's come back on us now and we've got to win every game.
"We've got a tough run home, there's no hiding from that fact, but we know that we've got the side and the troops to do it.
"That (injuries) has been the story of our season but we've spoken about the next man up and we've got a really good reserve grade side.
"But the thing is we're taking troops off them and now they're losing as well. But it's that club mentality and we've just got to keep fighting on and we'll get through it."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 34-20
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I thought we started well and ended well.
"We lost one of our key forwards in Vincent (Leuluai) pretty early on so we had Jacob Neill and Bill Quarmby play some decent minutes through the middle and a credit to those guys, backing up after playing a full reggies game.
"We were in the game, we just didn't come away with the win. I think we are just in a building phase at the moment but I'm still not ruling out finals footy. I know what we are capable of, we just need numbers to training and consistency to build as a team."
