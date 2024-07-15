Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Season defining effort from one side as coach refuses to give up on finals

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 16 2024 - 8:26am, first published July 15 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO CYMS

RESULT: Defeated Wellington 24-18

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.