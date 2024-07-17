Police catch phone thief in McDonalds drive thru

Police caught a 38-year-old man at the McDonalds drive thru 20 days after he stole a display phone from The Good Guys.
Steven Moore, of East Street Dubbo, pleaded guilty to larceny at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 10.
Documents tendered to the court state on Friday, May 10, 2024 Moore entered The Good Guys on Cobra Street.
Moore started to loosen a screw switch which was securing a Samsung Galaxy S24 display phone on top of a display counter.
Once the screw was removed, Moore took the $1187 phone and left the store.
Police got CCTV footage from The Good Guys and identified Moore with his distinguishable tattoos that could be seen in the video.
At 2am on May 30, 2024 police were collecting a prisoner meal from McDonalds when they saw Moore in the drive thru collecting a meal.
Police activated their lights and stopped Moore in the car park, before introducing themselves and placing him under arrest.
Moore was taken back to Dubbo Police Station.
Moore's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Damian Lloveda told the court his client wasn't at court because he had severe cancer.
"He can't lift five kilograms at the moment," he said.
"But he could lift a phone," magistrate Garry Wilson said.
Mr Lloveda told the court there would be no future offending because of Moore's illness.
"He pleaded guilty and the offending wasn't sophisticated, it was opportunistic," he said.
"The value of the phone is contested because it was a display phone."
Moore was convicted and fined $500.
