'I'm happy': Crawford continues to impress after move to Macquarie

Anyone who has watched Kyjuan Crawford play rugby league knows the natural talent he possesses.
Now, the Macquarie Raider is starting to shine in first grade.
Crawford made the massive move in the pre-season to swap from Dubbo CYMS to Macquarie and has now established himself in the Raiders' PMP unit.
After a handful of first grade opportunities came his way with CYMS, Crawford's move across has presented him with more chances in the top grade.
"It's a good family vibe and club," he said.
"I've played a few different positions but I'm happy wherever on the edge or wherever they need me."
Capable of playing in the centres, back row or in the halves, the Macquarie gun has floated around several positions this season and even tried his hand at goal-kicking early in the year.
If anyone has any doubts about what Crawford can do, midway through the first half against the Forbes Magpies showed just the natural ability he has.
With nothing happening late in the tackle count, the Macquarie back rower put through a clever kick for himself 10 metres out from the try line, only to chase through and score a try of his own.
"It came out of nowhere," he said.
"It was fifth and last (tackle), I didn't know what to do."
Macquarie's impressive 20-12 win was built mainly on their defensive intensity through the middle but their edges are starting to fire as well.
Tyson Fuller has returned to form on the right side while Crawford also seems to be reaping the rewards of Harry Kempston's inclusion.
Now, the Raiders sit in fifth on the ladder and have a real shot at pushing for a home final, and maybe even a top-four spot.
Macquarie will hit the road this weekend to take on Nyngan at Larkin Oval in their next match.
