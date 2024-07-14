Biting allegations, a famous face in club colours and an Origin thank you

Jai Merritt might not have played the full 80 minutes for Wellington on Sunday, but he was certainly in the action while he was out there.
One of the game's big talking points involved the five-eighth, as he accused Dubbo CYMS winger Harry Ritchie of biting his hand early in the match.
CYMS denied it but the incident was put on report so it's one to watch.
In the second half, Merritt went down with a leg injury and the worst was feared when teammates told officials to call an ambulance as they heard a crack.
Thankfully, he was able to limp off but the Cowboys will want him back on the field soon given they remain outside the eight after Sunday's 24-18 loss.
Nyngan's Jacob Neill is as hard-working as anyone to don the orange and black.
On Sunday, he took it to a whole new level.
Neill was one of a number of Nyngan players who filled in for the club's reserve grade side against Parkes before backing up in first grade and playing big minutes there as well.
Mitch Williams did the same and the pair helped the Tigers score a draw in reserve grade before Nyngan pushed Parkes in the main game.
Finding himself now at five-eighth, Neill's hard work with the Nyngan Run Club looks to be paying off on the field.
He's currently running around for the impressive Canterbury Bulldogs but on Sunday we saw Josh Curran in a different shade of blue.
Curran was spotted on the hill at Apex Oval in his Macquarie Raiders hoodie, watching on as the club defeated Forbes on their Old Boys' Day.
Could the Raiders be showing a potential new signing what they have to offer? Probably not.
Nevertheless, it was good to see the Indigenous All-Star out in the bush getting his PMP fix.
Dubbo CYMS will welcome Jeremy Thurston back from suspension next week, but will he resume all his regular roles?
The suspended Western Rams star was on the sideline throughout Sunday's win at Wellington, and a bit of banter was sent his way as Jordi Madden nailed back-to-back sideline conversions in impressive fashion.
Thurston has been kicking goals for CYMS prior to his suspension and he's six points behind Lithgow's Eli Morris as the PMP top point-scorer.
Could Madden ruin his hopes of finishing top point-scorer again?
The Mudgee Dragons may not have played in the PMP this weekend, but they had a moment to remember on Saturday when they trained with the NSW Blues.
The Origin side invited them into camp for an opposed training session and it was a moment the bush footy players will remember forever.
The session with Mudgee came after St Mary's lined up against the Blues earlier in the series, and NSW Back-rower Angus Crichton said the effort of those players was not taken for granted.
"We really appreciate these guys coming up," NSW back-rower Angus Crichton said after Saturday's training run.
"They're not doing it for money. They're doing it for the love of the game and the love of their state, to help us try and be at our best on Wednesday. We appreciate it."
Good to know the PMP can take some credit if the Blues get the job done on Wednesday.
Dubbo CYMS 24 defeated Wellington Cowboys 18
Parkes Spacemen 34 defeated Nyngan Tigers 20
Macquarie Raiders 20 defeated Forbes Magpies 12
All other sides had the bye due to it being a split round
