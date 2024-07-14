Fishies' leader thankful for support after try-scoring return from scary blow

Jarryn Powyer thanked the support of the footy family after a successful return to play for Dubbo CYMS on Sunday.
The Fishies captain scored a try and was typically strong throughout his side's tough 24-18 Peter McDonald Premiership win over the Wellington Cowboys.
The match at Kennard Park was Powyer's first since suffering a sickening head knock during his side's 68-6 hammering at hands of Mudgee on Sunday, June 1.
"I was enjoying a few steak sangas and watching footy, especially in the middle of winter, but it's definitely better to be out on the field," Powyer said at full-time on Sunday.
"It's hard to watch and you go crazy at times but it good to be back."
Powyer was unconscious for a period of time at Mudgee after being caught awkwardly in an attempted tackle on Clay Priest and he was taken from the ground to hospital via an ambulance.
Many CYMS teammates and club members visited him at the Mudgee hospital that night and coach Shawn Townsend went as far to say he'd have no hard feelings if the 31-year-old retired.
Powyer admitted it took him a lot longer than he expected to recover from the blow but appreciated the support of everyone at CYMS and in the wider competition.
"You can't fault the footy community in general," Powyer said.
"It doesn't matter who you're playing for, it's a beautiful community. Everyone will support you.
"The amount of messages I got afterwards, it was really, really good."
Powyer took plenty of tough carries at Wellington while he also put Jordi Madden over for a try with a neat offload early in the second-half.
He scored his own four-pointer soon after to help make it 24-6 midway through the second stanza.
It seemed the Fishies might skip away to a big win but, as has been the case a lot this season, the defending premiers weren't able to close it out and the Cowboys went close to snatching a result late on.
Three tries in the final 13 minutes made things much more tight than expected, and the late send-off of Jyie Chapman for dissent only made the final stages more disappointing for CYMS.
"We got in a good cycle there for awhile and we probably just didn't put them away at the end," Powyer said.
"We get a bit excited, I think. We had a good bit of momentum and the boys want to do more and more but sometimes it's just best to kick a put in or something like that.
"We're still building and there's been a lot of rotation with players in and out. We probably need a bit of continuity.
"There's no fault in the ability to get into that cycle and that grind, it's just about getting that finish on it now."
Madden finished with a double and kicked a perfect four conversions while Billy Sing scored his side's opener after Ben Marlin put him into space.
The win keeps CYMS' hopes of a top two finish alive while the loss was a blow to the Cowboys' finals hopes.
Wellington remains ninth, three points off Bathurst St Pat's and the all-important eighth spot.
The potential of the Cowboys was clear to see on Sunday as they were locked at 6-all with CYMS at half-time and then showed their try-scoring ability late on.
Injuries hurt the Cowboys with five-eighth Jai Merritt departing early in the second half with an ankle complaint and centre Jordan Stanley also failed to finish the game.
"We left it too late," captain-coach Justin Toomey-White said.
"We had some injuries and we'd used all our interchange with 25 minutes to go, it was tough.
"It goes to show the fight in the boys and it was a good fight for the full 80 minutes but it's just those one per centers weren't good enough at the start and they came back to bite us on the backside.
"We'll just keep on fighting and the ladder will look after itself."
As well as Chapman's send-off, there was drama in the first half when Merritt accused CYMS winger Harry Ritchie of biting his hand. The incident was put on report.
