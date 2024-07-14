Fuller and Raiders 'starting to look good' as defence holds firm against Magpies

Macquarie centre Tyson Fuller believes there is no reason why the Raiders can't go deep into the PMP finals after the Raiders defeated Forbes on Sunday.
Fuller and the Raiders produced one of their best defensive efforts of the season at Apex Oval, defeating the Magpies 20-12 in a physical encounter.
In the middle of a red-hot finals race, the Raiders centre said efforts like Sunday give them a lot of confidence moving forward.
"We had a couple of games we shouldn't have lost but coming into the back end of the season things are starting to look good for us," he said.
It was all the Magpies early as Ben Maguire crossed in the 15th minute with Traie Merritt adding the extras.
From there, Macquarie worked their way into the match as Ash Widders showed all his speed to breeze through a gap and score before Kyjuan Crawford followed suit.
Fuller and opposing centre Coopa Martin were locked in an entertaining battle all afternoon with the two going back and forth attempting to get the upper hand.
"It was a tough, fiery game," Fuller said of the battle.
"But we leave it all on the field and see how we go next week."
Leading 10-6 at half-time, Widders scored a second try midway through the second half to extend Macquarie's lead.
Then it was Charlie Kempston's turn to score as the winger received a simple pass from brother, Jack before diving over in the corner.
Maguire's second try of the match with only two minutes to go gave Forbes some hope but Macquarie managed to hold on for a strong victory.
"It was tough, it always is tough going up against Forbes," Fuller said.
"They got us over there but we got the job done here."
After bursting on the scene in 2023, Fuller has been somewhat quiet this season by his own standards.
However, in recent weeks he has started to look more dangerous and gave credit to one man for his return in form.
"I went alright, we got a bit more ball out our way which was good," he said.
"We just played a bit more structured. It's good to have 'Kemo' (Harry Kempston) back out there, he leads us around."
Coming into the match after a week off and narrowly losing to Mudgee, Forbes had the chance to continue their sneaky climb up the competition ladder.
But instead, coach Cameron Greenhalgh believes they were a bit off the mark on Sunday.
"We were simply outplayed and unenthused in the ruck area which is something we pride ourselves on," he said.
"We've got to be better there after rolling on from a tough contest against Mudgee and a week off. We probably lost all of our momentum.
"There is no excuse, we just lost our way a little bit and lacked direction at times."
MACQUARIE RAIDERS 20 (Ash Widders 2, Kyjuan Crawford, Charlie Kempston tries; Jason Boney 2 conversions) defeated FORBES MAGPIES 12 (Ben Maguire 2 tries; Traie Merritt 2 conversions)
