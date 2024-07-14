New barber shop to take over popular site on main street

Over the weekend I did something I had never done during my time in Dubbo. I went and shopped in Myer. Don't ask me why I haven't, I'm a creature of habit - going to the same shops over and over again.
How was it you ask? It was great! Who knew Myer had so much stuff, and on sale too.
As I was walking Macquarie Street I saw that the popular paint and sip site was still empty. But, journalist Tom Barber has an update - the site has been approved to change into a barber shop.
I drive past a barber shop every day on my way to work and people are always sitting out the front waiting their turn. It seems like this could only be a good thing for Dubbo.
When deputy editor Orlander Ruming came to our morning news meeting the day after a council meeting, she was passionate about telling the story of how the councillors were divided on whether or not Australia Day events should be held on January 26. It started a robust conversation in our newsroom.
If you want to read it for yourself and find out what the decision makers think, or vote in our poll, you can do so here.
It was a sad weekend for the Dubbo Rhinos, who despite having a home ground advantage and a win over Mudgee earlier in the year, couldn't match the Wombats.
Sports journalist Nick Guthrie was there to capture all the action, including speaking with Rhinos captain James Dodd who said despite a "cracking week at training and a good warm-up we just didn't turn up."
To find out the final result, you can check out the story here.
I hope everyone has a great week and if there is a shop you haven't checked out yet - this is your sign to do it! Who knows what you might find.
Ciara Bastow
Journalist
