'Iceman' and 'old dad': St John's juniors and their different Origin roles

Two NSW squad members, two very different roles.
Dubbo juniors Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton have both been praised for their efforts at NSW training as the Blues prepare for the State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 17.
Yeo will start on the bench again but his attitude and leadership around the camp has been hailed, while Burton remains on standby after training at left-centre in place of the injured Bradman Best.
Best is expected to be fit for game three against Queensland, but Burton has still made an impact during NSW training sessions the past week.
The former Western Rams star was named as 18th man for game three following some of his best moments in the NRL in recent weeks.
Playing at five-eighth for the Bulldogs, he kicked back-to-back match-winning goals against the Sharks and Warriors.
His versatility was on show in the Blues camp as he trained at centre - the position he played when winning a premiership with Penrith in 2021 - while Best attempted to work his way back from a hamstring injury.
"Over the last few weeks he's been the Iceman of the NRL, kicking two field goals," NSW teammate Angus Crichton told the media on Saturday, July 13.
"Then he slots into the centres and obviously there's always been talk of him being Dally M Centre of the Year (in 2021) and he's out here and he's so skilful and fast.
"I was surprised when I saw him slot in as easily as he did. If it does come to that, I'm sure he'll do a job."
Given Best trained for the first time with his NSW teammates on Saturday, a place in the final team looks unlikely for Burton.
While Burton's pace and power has caught the eye, it's the little things which set fellow St John's junior Yeo apart.
The Penrith co-captain has long been praised for his leadership and, now playing in his fourth Origin series, he has helped set the tone ahead of the much-anticipated decider.
"He's like an old dad to the boys," Crichton laughed.
"He's a calm head. He keeps everyone calm and when he talks, everyone listens. He's always got a really clear message.
"He's what the team needs. We've got a lot of young guys that are full of energy and full of beans and 'Yeoy' can steer the ship for us."
One of those younger players who is filled with energy is powerhouse prop Spencer Leniu.
A former teammate of Yeo at Penrith, the Roosters enforcer has been a huge hit in his debut of Origin series and has brought plenty of excitement and aggression from the bench.
"There's something about him," Leniu said of Yeo.
"Once he gives me that look, I just calm down. I'm grateful I've got him by my side again.
"You don't want to let him down. Going to war with him there at the Panthers for years, you see how much he puts in and I don't want to let him down."
There's a strong Dubbo presence in the NSW camp, with Connor Watson retaining his place in the squad after making a strong debut from the bench in game two.
Watson was born in Dubbo and spent the first part of his life out west before his family moved to the Central Coast.
He maintains a strong connection to the region though and has regularly travelled back to the Dubbo area to see family and friends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.