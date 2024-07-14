Did this Central West star just produce one of the greatest runs of all time?

"Holy cow, what a win."
Racecaller James van der Maat couldn't have said it better after Forbes champion Palawa King produced a barely believable run at The Meadows on Saturday, July 13.
One of the biggest names in racing and the star of Ray Smith's outstanding Central West kennels, Palawa King rocketed home in a heat of the Group 3 Fireball after completely missing the start at the Victorian track.
While starting slow is nothing new for 'The King', his most recent run was stunning even for his own high standards.
He was close to five lengths off his nearest rival early on and he was still running last when running down the back straight for the final time in the 730m event.
But, proving his champion status yet again, the three-year-old showcased sheer determination to weave his way through the field and then fly down the home straight to beat $2.30 favourite and Group 1 winner Exploded in the final strides.
Video of the victory quickly spread on social media, with fans from all over the world hailing the performance of the Forbes stayer.
"In your life, you won't see anything more remarkable," one post read, while another stated "we are witnessing greatness" and others referred to Palawa King as "a superstar" and "box office".
The slow start is a trait Palawa King picked up from his father, the great Feral Franky.
Feral Franky was also trained by Smith and finished his career with a legion of fans and stunning win rate of 55 per cent after 44 career starts.
Palawa King has surpassed everything his father did, and Saturday's win was the 31st of his 72-start career and took his earnings to just short of $1.1 million.
Saturday's win brought back memories of Palawa King's triumph in the National Distance final at The Meadows last August.
On that occasion, the King kept running into traffic but managed to work his way into space at the top of the straight and went on to win by more than two lengths.
"He just has a knack to be able to save his energy while he's doing it," Smith said after that run.
"Most dogs just can't recover from that. I don't know ... his father could do it and he can. He does it too."
Palawa King was most recently back in his home region in May when he ran fourth in the final of the Brother Fox series at Dubbo's Dawson Park.
He will chase another Group victory when he jumps from box four in the Fireball final on Saturday, July 20.
