'I think we can beat any team': Ladder-leaders aiming to end grand final pain

The Mudgee Wombats know all too well you can never get too far ahead of yourself.
Losing three grand finals in four years, the most recent when starting as a hot favourite, will do that to you.
The New Holland Cup competition leaders aren't getting carried away with their current results, but they're also all too aware they have the quality to end their recent run of finals pain.
The Wombats maintained their place at the top of the ladder on Saturday, July 13, when a strong start set the platform for a 30-14 win over the Dubbo Rhinos.
It wasn't the perfect performance, but it further enhanced the belief in the Mudgee side of 2024.
"I think we can beat any team on our day, especially at home when we got more numbers," captain and try-scorer Scott Hedrick said after Saturday's win.
"I think hopefully this year, when it comes to crunch time, if we're there, hopefully we can get the win."
Hedrick said he and his squad were "pretty excited" about what the back-end of the season could bring, but he's also aware there are three more rounds of the regular season before the finals kick-off.
"We're pretty happy with where we are," he said.
"We're a little bit light on troops with injuries and stuff and we've been here a few times before and haven't managed to get it done at the end so we'll try not to be too confident."
For the Rhinos, the result proved what still needs to be done.
While a win over Mudgee earlier in the year - the Wombats' only loss up to this point - created optimism, Rhinos captain James Dodd said there is still a way to go before his third-placed side is a real contender.
"We had a cracking week at training and a good warm-up but we just didn't turn up. We couldn't chase it and we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot," he said.
"Let's put it this way, we're heaps better than the last couple of years, I think we're up there, but we're not at the top yet.
"There's heaps to work on."
After losing at Apex Oval during their last visit, the Wombats started with plenty of intent on Saturday.
Despite losing Alex Saint to injury, the visitors scored twice in the opening 12 minutes, with both coming as a result of dominant rolling mauls.
"Our front-row, they're strong and they just love the scrum," Hedrick said.
A Darcy Richardson injury then hurt the Rhinos and things went from bad to worse when a Jack Brown try made it 19-0 at half-time.
The Rhinos suffered another blow shortly after the break when Aaron Thomson limped off, but the moment of magic they needed soon arrived.
The hosts lost a lineout in attacking range but that disappointment soon turned to joy when a clearing Mudgee kick was fielded by fullback Dale Smith, who produced some individual brilliance to score a long-range try right under the posts.
A Brian O'Reilly penalty goal for Mudgee followed but then Rhinos big man Paul Tuivawa went over and at 22-14 with 10 minutes remaining it seemed a comeback was on.
But the Wombats never panicked and a late penalty and try ensured a ninth win from 10 games this season.
"We got off to a good start and then stuck to our game plan throughout," Hedrick said.
"Dubbo came back pretty strong there with a couple of tries, but I'm pretty happy with our performance.
"At the start of the year they got us. I think it was 45 degrees that day so maybe that was the difference."
Dodd said his Rhinos side needs to improve its discipline if it wants to challenge the Wombats later in the season but he took time to thank the healthy Old Boys' Day crowd for their support.
The Old Boys is a relatively new concept for the Rhinos but the first event was a hit, with members of the 2014 Graincorp Cup-winning side helping create plenty of atmosphere at Apex Oval.
The Rhinos host second-placed Narromine next weekend while Mudgee has the bye.
