Should Australia Day events be held on January 26?

At this week's Dubbo council meeting a debate took place on Australia Day events. Council reporter Orlander Ruming reveals what took place as the council debated which date the ceremonies at Dubbo and Wellngton should be held on.
Another annual public holiday has been in the news with changes to trading hours for Anzac Day. Allison Hore spoke to the Dubbo RSL and has their response which welcomes the move.
In sport Nick Guthrie reports on a massive harness racing meeting coming to the Central West, with a top line-up of big names in entertainment and a million dollars in prizemoney!
Enjoy reading and have a great weekend.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
