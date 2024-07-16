Region's students among the lowest performing in the state

Students in Dubbo are failing to meet national literacy and numeracy standards, a new report has revealed.
In 2023, students at schools in the Dubbo electorate scored below the national and state average in all skills at all year levels in the NAPLAN exams.
The only NAPLAN exams where students in the Dubbo electorate didn't score significantly below their peers were Year 3 spelling and writing.
In Years 5, 7 and 9 students were below the national standard in spelling, reading, writing, numeracy and grammar.
As the year levels went up, the Dubbo electorate's rank in the state dropped.
In Year 3, Dubbo electorate students ranked 17th from the bottom for spelling, 12th from the bottom for reading, eighth from the bottom for writing, 10th from the bottom for numeracy and third from the bottom for grammar.
But in Year 9, Dubbo ranked seventh lowest in the state for spelling, fifth lowest for reading, fifth lowest for numeracy, fourth lowest for writing and third lowest for grammar,
The data was revealed in a report by the NSW Parliamentary Research Service, released in July, which collated results supplied by the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA).
It is the first time that NAPLAN results have been published at the electorate level.
Dubbo's neighbour Barwon - which makes up 44 per cent of the state - scored well below the national average in all skills across every class level except Year 9 spelling and grammar.
It also had the lowest Index of Community Socio-Educational Advantage (ICSEA).
The measure takes into account remoteness, parents' occupation, parents' education level and per cent of Indigenous enrolment.
Dubbo was second lowest in the state for ICSEA.
Other electorates with a similar ICSEA level to Dubbo - including Oxley and the Northern Tablelands - also performed below the national average.
Meanwhile, electorates in Sydney's north shore, northern beaches and eastern suburbs topped the table for ICSEA and in NAPLAN test scores across the board.
