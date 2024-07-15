'A silly mistake': Truckie lies about his rest breaks in his log book

A man who couldn't explain why he lied about his rest periods in his truck log book has found himself before court.
Jake Wassink, 32, has pleaded guilty to make false or misleading entry in work record on Wednesday, July 10 in Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state on Friday, November 24, 2023 authorised officers of the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator saw a white Kenworth Prime Mover towing trailers along the Hume Highway, Coolac.
The authorised officers stopped the truck and spoke to Wassink and inspected his work diary when an offence was detected.
Wassink recorded in his work log that he was resting at midnight until 10am on Thursday, November 23 at Cowra NSW. He had signed the diary page declaring it to be 'true and correct'.
On Thursday, November 23 the truck was seen travelling south on the Mitchell Highway at Molong around 1.06am and the Mitchell Highway at Cundumbul at 1.22am.
The distance between Cowra and Molong is approximately one hour and 13 minutes while the distance between Cowra and Cundumbul is one hour and 36 minutes.
The authorised officers spoke to Wassink who told them, "you can probably guess what I'm doing".
Magistrate Garry Wilson said it wasn't good that Wassink couldn't explain why he lied.
Wassink's solicitor told the court it was a "silly mistake" on his client's behalf.
"Mistake or intent?" Mr Wilson asked.
"He's been professionally driving for 10 years and he drives, works at the sale yards and drives back, which is what I'm instructed he did the day before the offending," the solicitor said.
"He is here today and not making any excuses...his traffic record is quite good for a professional driver."
Mr Wilson sentenced Wassink to a 12 month conditional release order without conviction. He was also ordered to pay professional costs of $102 to the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.