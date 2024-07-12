Points problem sorted, let's focus on the footy

Let's start talking about the actual footy.
It's Nick Guthrie here with you after another dramatic week for the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The points problems have been sorted, with the PMP confirming earlier this week Bathurst St Pat's and the Wellington Cowboys would split the points following their washed out matches back in round three.
It was a drawn out process but we got there, and it was also confirmed the Cowboys were unsuccessful in their appeal after they were docked two competition points back in round one for having an unaccredited official.
It's all done with and what happens from here on out will decide the finals places.
This weekend we complete the split round 11, with Wellington hosting Dubbo CYMS, Parkes welcoming Nyngan to Pioneer Oval, and Macquarie meeting Forbes in one of their most special fixtures of the season.
Sunday marks the annual Perry Meredith round for the Raiders, as they help raise awareness around mental health and honour a mate who died in 2016.
Mental health has also been important to Forbes in recent times and the weekend is expected to be a meaningful one for all involved.
At Kennard Park, Wellington will look to put its point woes behind it and defeat a Dubbo CYMS side which is still somehow quietly going about its business.
The Cowboys are currently outside the eight and face a tricky run home with games against Parkes, Nyngan, Bathurst Panthers and Forbes to follow.
