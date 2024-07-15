Man reacts badly to being asked to move out of his home

After being asked to leave his home a 29-year-old man has thrown a tantrum and smashed a vase, some plates and a bar stool.
A 29-year-old West Dubbo man pleaded guilty to destroy/damage property in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, May 10.
Court papers state at 5.20pm on Saturday, June 15 the man and victim were at home when they began fighting and the man took the woman's phone from her.
The fight continued until the victim went to the neighbour's house to contact her adult son who lives at the same address.
The victim's son arrived at the home and told the man that he needed to pack his things and move out.
The man got angry and found the victim before saying, "if you wanted me to leave, you should've just said so" before leaving for an unknown location.
About 20 minutes later the man returned to the home with a trailer attached to his car.
He began to pack his belongings from outside in a civil manner but once inside he began to argue with a witness in the living room of the house.
He then backhands a vase sitting on a speaker next to the television - making it fall to the ground and smash.
Although it was not observed, witnesses at the house could hear further items being smashed in the dining and kitchen area of the house.
When the witnesses re-entered the house they could see smashed dinner plates and a kitchen bar stool heavily damaged.
A witness called police as they were scared of what the man might do next.
Police arrived and spoke with the man and the victim and saw the damaged property.
He was placed under arrest and taken back to Dubbo Police Station.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Daniella Burt told the court domestic violence is always a serious offence but breaking some items during a verbal argument was "the most serious of its kind".
"He accepts he's done the wrong thing and takes responsibility for his actions".
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and sentenced Roberts to a 10 month conditional release order.
