Anzac Day trading hour change 'long overdue', RSL president says

The local RSL sub-branch president has called a change to Anzac Day trading hours in NSW "a brilliant move by the premier".
Shaun Graham, president of the Dubbo RSL sub-branch, said a change which would extend Anzac Day retail trading restrictions to the whole day was "long overdue".
"I think it's great, it's absolutely sensational. It should have never been allowed to have trading on Anzac Day. It's our National Day of remembrance," he said.
"Unfortunately, the fact that 103,000 Australians have given their lives so we can live the way we do in freedom has been lost on a lot of people and they were seeing the day as a day to go shopping.
"I think we owe it to the people that didn't come home just to take that day and show our respect for what they did."
On Wednesday, July 10, NSW premier Chris Minns announced from 2025 supermarkets and fashion retailers would have to remain closed until midnight on Anzac Day.
Previously, they have been allowed to open at 1:00pm.
The restrictions will not apply to small businesses and businesses with exemptions such as markets, cafes, chemists, newsagencies and takeaway restaurants.
"For Australians, no occasion could be more solemn or significant than Anzac Day," Mr Minns said.
"As of next year, NSW will extend our retail trading restrictions across Anzac Day, to make sure our veterans are recognised and free to take part in services throughout the day.
"It might be inconvenient for a few hours, but closing our biggest corporate shops for a single day is a small price to pay for living in a free and open democracy."
The change follows a review into Anzac Day trading restrictions which commenced last year. The majority of submissions - including from the retail and fast food union - supported full-day restrictions.
Mr Graham said he hopes the change will allow more people to participate in Anzac Day events across Dubbo.
"The amount of people that I speak to throughout the year that tell me about their family and the service their family has given, but who haven't been able to attend services or can just get to the dawn service, but can't come to the mid-morning," he said.
"Hopefully this gives them a little bit more opportunity to get involved in the day."
He said over the past few years he has already seen an uptick in the number of people coming to services and growing interest from younger generations.
"When you look at dawn services and mid-morning services Australia wide, the crowds have been getting bigger ever since the 100-year anniversary in particular," he said.
"It is fantastic that people are getting behind the day."
