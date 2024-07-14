Immediate future of popular paint and sip site revealed

A popular location in Macquarie Street will soon be home to a new business.
The former Pinot and Picasso site at 174-176 Macquarie Street has been approved to change into a barber shop.
A development application was submitted to Dubbo Regional Council in May 2024 before being approved in July, confirming the change in use.
The site is owned by a private partnership and will be the home to Sarkar Gaman Barbershop once the internal redesign is complete.
The new business will feature six barber chairs which will be used by walk-in customers.
A document submitted to council also states the business intends on hiring local staff members.
The approved opening hours for the business will see it open seven-days per week and no booked appointments are proposed.
Barbers will manage their own clients.
The location was home to the popular Pinot and Picasso franchise until early 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.