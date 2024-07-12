One million reasons to be part of a race series unlike any other

Michael Dumesny can remember a time when roughly 100 people were trackside at one of Parkes Harness Racing Club's best meetings.
It's because of that, he's still struggling to believe one of the biggest harness racing events the country has seen is heading to his home town.
A crowd of 5000 is expected when Parkes hosts the first leg of the 2024/25 Carnival of Cup series on September 20. The meeting will offer the chance to race for $1 million and the quality on the track will be matched by the entertainment off it.
The Living End will headline a free live show at the track, with Shannon Noll, Robbie Mortimer and local artist Michael Green all performing.
While it won't match the magnitude of the town's annual Elvis festival, Dumesny expects it to be the biggest social event Parkes has seen in a long time.
"For a town the size of Parkes, the shire has only got 10,000 people, to think that we've already pre-done 2500 tickets for this, a quarter of that population, that's pretty cool," Dumesny, a Parkes local and member of the Harness Racing NSW media team, said.
The interest in harness racing in many areas has declined, while the gallops and greyhound industries have gained hordes of new fans with events like the Country Championships, Kosciuszko, Big Dance and Million Dollar Chase.
The Carnival of Cups was designed to be a flagship event for the country trots industry, and it's set to further boost a Parkes club which has made a name for itself with its ability to grow when many others are struggling.
"I'm very proud to see a club that I love so much, in the Parkes club, get something like this," Dumesny said.
"The committee is hard-working ... we're lucky with the Elvis (meeting) and there's always a crowd but the New Year's Eve meeting, they've built that up from nothing.
"I remember going there some years and there was no-one around. You might have a crowd of 100 or 120, but last year it was over 900."
A host of food vans will also be in attendance at the September 20 meeting, adding to the party atmosphere.
Being the first leg in the 2024/25 series is expected to make the Parkes meeting one of the best in this edition of the Carnival of Cups.
Harness Racing NSW announced earlier this week a $1 million prize would be on offer to the connections of any horse which wins the feature race at the five carnival meetings.
The first feature at Parkes - set to be dubbed The Dish - will be followed by others at Young, Tamworth, Albury and Penrith.
"I think it'll be advantageous because we get those horses that think they're a chance of winning all five converging on Parkes and after the first round, if you've done your dash, that million dollar carrot goes away," Dumesny said.
"There's only the horses that go to Parkes that are eligible for the million so I reckon we'll get a cracking field here, I really do."
A number of Sydney trainers have horses targeting the Parkes meeting while Dubbo's Barry Lew is also set to attack The Dish feature event with his promising Karloo Louie, who has seven wins and six placings in 24 career starts.
Nathan and Stan Townsend will fly the flag for Parkes with their in-form racer, Eric The Kicker, also on track.
While they may not be the very biggest names in the sport, having high-profile trainers and horses contesting a meeting at Parkes is a big win, according to Dumesny.
"I remember as a kid, you turn up to a meeting at Parkes and there would be a race worth next to nothing and Smooth Satin or Karloo Mick would pop up," he said, remembering some of racing's greats.
"The programs now aren't as advantageous for country clubs and we don't get to see these good horses unless they start their training out here.
"So for the best to travel out here, race for $60,000, and have the chance of winning $1 million, is just awesome."
