Suspended stars return as key Magpie to miss road trip

Round 11
Sunday, July 14
Jock Colley Field, Parkes
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 Malakai Folau, 3 Tuhi Pompey, 4 Fiohira Faingaa, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joseph Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Jordan Pope, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Nikola Sovatabua, 11 Riley Scott, 12 Brandon Paige, 13 Cody Crisp; Bench: 14 Jake Dooley, 15 Isileli Matalave, 16 Jake Hutchings, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
Jake Dooley's return from suspension will give Parkes a big boost to their bench after defeating Bathurst Panthers in their last game. Jake Hutchings drops to the bench as well with Jordan Pope to start at prop. William Taylor is the other exclusion from the team that defeated Panthers.
NYNGAN: 1 Charlie Wykes, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Terrance Ryan, 5 Cooper Ryan, 22 Jacob Neill, 7 Will Black, 8 Bill Quarmby, 9 Mitchell Williams, 10 Vincent Leuluai, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Jackson Cox; Bench: 14 Harry Hammond, 15 Dane Casey, 17 Mason Rope, 18 Kaminieli Raqio. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi.
Underrated centre Terrance Ryan is back for the Tigers against Parkes, his return pushes Mason Rope to the bench. Aidan Bermingham is out with Mitch Williams to start at hooker. Kaminieli Raqio and Dane Casey are the new names on the bench.
Kennard Park, Wellington
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
WELLINGTON: 1 Mason Williams, 2 Ben Cook, 3 Jordan Stanley, 4 Tyrone Tattersall, 5 Brian Baxter, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Manassah Timu, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Jake Newman, 13 Nat Lindsay; Bench: 14 Elijah Colliss, 15 TBC, 16 Seaun Stanley Jr, 17 Logan Conn. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Winger Ben Cook is back for the Cowboys after missing more than a month with a broken hand. Jeffrey Lingwoodock will miss the game as Jake Newman also joins the starting side. Seaun Stanley Jr has been named on the bench with Logan Conn joining him.
CYMS: 1 Troyden Dixon, 2 Harry Ritchie, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Ratu Peceli Roko, 5 Jayden Hyde, 6 Mitch Cleary, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jack Quinn, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Tom Stimpson, 11 Jaymn Cleary, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Sullivan Haycock, 16 Jarrod Spicer, 17 Jackson Bayliss, 18 Sam Christensen. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
The defending premiers will welcome back hooker Alex Bonham from suspension this week when they take on Wellington. Bonham's return pushes Sullivan Haycock to the bench. Corey Drew and Clynton Edwards have not been named with Jayden Hyde moving to the wing and Ratu Roko returning from injury. Tom Stimpson and Troyden Dixon also join the starting side.
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2:30pm (league tag starts 11am)
MACQUARIE: 1 Josateki Masibalavu, 2 Ash Widders, 3 Tyson Fuller, 4 Carl Ralph, 5 Charlie Kempston, 6 Harry Kempston, 7 Jason Boney, 8 Netava Naruma, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Alex Ronayne, 11 Jack Kempston, 12 Kyjuan Crawford, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Cameron Dennis, 15 Macauley Ryan, 16 Aisake Masiwala, 17 Shaquille Gordon. Coach: Jack Kavanagh.
After a strong win and a bye, Macquarie has named a relatively unchanged side from the team that defeated Orange Hawks. Shaquille Gordon joins the bench with Ben Kavanagh dropping out in the only change for the Raiders.
FORBES: 1 Tom Toohey, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Coopa Martin, 4 Campbell Rubie, 5 Jordan Hartwig, 6 Jack Smith, 7 Tom Caldwell, 8 Thomas Phillips, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Jack Hartwig, 11 Traie Merritt, 12 Ben Maguire, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Charlie Lennon, 16 David White, 17 TBC. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
The travelling Magpies will be without star halfback Nick Greenhalgh for their first of two consecutive road trips to Dubbo. Tom Caldwell will replace the playmaker. Jake Grace returns to the starting side at lock after coming off the bench in recent weeks.
