Artificial image of renewables sparks debate

Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson's use of AI has again prompted debate.
Elka Devney reports how Cr Dickerson posted the image of a small town surrounded by renewables along with a federal government media release announcing the planning approval of the Central West Orana REZ transmission project.
Sports journalist Tom Barber caught up with teenager Callum Hutchison who will be in Paris for the Olympics. Callum got the opportunity through his involvement with a youth summit.
On the entertainment front, comedy is coming to Dubbo. Emily Gobourg reports a new business, Central West Comedy, is bringing comedians to Dubbo and other towns in the region. Can't wait for that!
Finally, the last day of the Astley Cup took place in Bathurst and Alise McIntosh has all the details, as Dubbo dominated in the basketball.
