Should Australia Day events be held on January 26? Councillors are divided

Dubbo's Australia Day ceremony for 2025 could be move from the usual date.
Dubbo Regional Council is in the process of deciding when the Australia Day events will be held in Dubbo and Wellington.
In 2022 statutory provisions around Australia Day civic ceremonies were changed. It allowed for Australia Day events to be held within three days either side of January 26.
This year, the Australia Day event was held in Wellington on the evening of Friday, January 25 and then in Dubbo on the Saturday morning.
However, for 2025 Australia Day falls on a Sunday with the Monday as a public holiday.
On Thursday, July 11, at the council committee meetings, the councillors narrowly voted to have a similar arrangement for the events in 2025.
It means Wellington's Australia Day ceremony would be on the evening of Friday, January 24 and Dubbo's on the evening of Saturday, January 25.
Councillors Lewis Burns, Pam Wells, Damien Mahon and Vicki Etheridge weren't in attendance at the meeting.
Councillors Josh Black, Shibli Chowdhury and Jess Gough were against the idea, wanting to hold the Australia Day events on Australia Day.
And councillors Richard Ivey, Matt Wright and Mathew Dickerson were in favour of the Friday and Saturday nights.
Because the vote was tied, Cr Dickerson, the chair of the meeting, had the deciding vote.
But despite the decision on Thursday, the dates will not be finalised until the ordinary council meeting on July 25.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said he was keen to observe the importance and reverence of Australia Day, but his motivation for moving the event was to get as many people to attend as possible.
"People will say 'yes, but why not have it on Australia Day?' The Australia Day national award, perhaps the most prestigious award that we can give to the community, the Australian of the Year, is presented and announced on the eve of Australia Day and by doing that it doesn't in any way detract from the importance of Australia Day," he said.
"Bringing the ceremony forward from Australia Day enables people to celebrate Australia Day on the day how they wish - by going to the dam, by having a barbecue, by playing backyard cricket, whatever they want to do - that's really facilitating that situation."
Cr Gough said while it would be a brave decision, the community "wasn't ready" to move the Australia Day events away from January 26.
Councillor Black, who wanted both the Dubbo and Wellington events on January 26, said it was up to the federal government to decide when Australia Day should be celebrated.
"I'm not wedded to any part date.. but fundamentally we should be commemorating the national day on that day, whatever the date is," he said.
"We don't celebrate Anzac Day on a date other than the 25th April. We don't celebrate Christmas Day on another day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday. That's why fundamentally I believe that Australia Day should be commemorated on the 26th."
He said no one was forced to go to an Australia Day event if they didn't want to.
With the official decision not being made for another two weeks, Cr Wright has urged the community to come forward with their "genuine input and concerns".
It was a tough decision that had to make, but the council was looking for a solution, he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.