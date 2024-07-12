Friend turns on friend after smoking a bong together

After smoking a bong a 30-year-old man has threatened to "smash" and hurt his best friend.
Dylan Roberts, 30, of Western Plains Caravan Park pleaded guilty to stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 10.
Court documents state at 4.05am on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Roberts and the victim return to the caravan park after being at the Milestone Hotel.
Roberts and the victim start smoking some bongs.
Roberts raised his voice and started to point his finger aggressively at the victim - who didn't understand what was happening or why.
The victim said, "I don't have to sit here and put up with this", before leaving.
Roberts followed the victim as they made their way across the road into the Coles car park, yelling at him.
Once the victim was out of his sight, Roberts sent a number of voice recordings to the victim.
Roberts was heard saying, "...want me to come down and smash ya. I've got boys to f--k you over", "I'll f--king KO you...I'll take your dick and nuts and I'll hurt you badly, f--king badly..."
The victim felt intimidated and called the police.
Police visited the caravan park and spoke with Roberts who was then arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He refused to speak with the Aboriginal Legal Service and instead wanted to speak with Legal Aid.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Arthur Nguyen told the magistrate Roberts was supported in court by his mother.
"He has now moved to Cobar with his mum and had reduced his cannabis usage - his plan is to eventually abstain from drugs," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and fined Roberts $250.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.