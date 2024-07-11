Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Could we get a school holiday snow day just down the highway?

Grace Dudley
By Grace Dudley
Updated July 11 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you want to experience some winter magic but don't want to travel far from home you might be in luck, with snow predicted to fall only a short drive from Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Dudley

Grace Dudley

Journalist for the Central Western Daily in Orange, NSW.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.