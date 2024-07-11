Castlereagh corner: Youthful Bears on the improve after rep star shows interest

The 2024 Castlereagh League season hasn't produced many wins for the Coonamble Bears.
However, there is still a lot of optimism around the club moving forward.
The Bears sit in last on the Castlereagh League ladder with two wins to their names but have played more games than anyone in the competition, 10 in total.
A young side still finding their feet against men, Bears coach Nathan Walker said they are working hard for each other.
"We've been struggling a little bit with injury and player commitments, it's been a tough year all around," he said.
"We've got a pretty good squad, it's just getting numbers to the games."
While wins have been hard to come by for the Bears in 2024, they've been close in a lot of clashes.
In May, they lost 14-6 to Coolah, a side that many think will go on to win the competition.
High-scoring wins have overshadowed close losses Coonabarabran and Gilgandra and Walker believes they are headed in the right direction.
"We are just lacking a few bigger men up front, we've got a good backline," he said.
"We just need an older head to guide the boys in the middle."
The club almost got a massive boost with less than a month to go until finals as former Dubbo CYMS and Newcastle Rebels representative Josh Toole was keen to join the Bears.
"He wanted to, things just didn't work with him," Walker said.
"He lives on the coast I think, and he has work commitments also which is a bit of a shame. He could have been that older head we needed."
Fresh off a win against Coonabarabran last weekend, Coonamble will travel to Coolah to take on the Roos in their second-last match of the season on July 13.
The Bears also have a chance to claim the Boronia Cup should they win against the undefeated Roos.
